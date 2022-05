Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard made her debut on Indian reality TV

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has seen a surprise name in model Erika Packard. She is known in the media as the former girlfriend of Siddhath Kapoor, who is the brother of Shraddha Kapoor. Erika Packard has connections with Bollywood. Her late father Gavin Packard was a known villains in films in the 1980s and 90s. Erika is a supermodel and has walked for leading designers and brands. She did an ad with Ranbir Kapoor too…