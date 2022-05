Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Siddharth Nigam rejects Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt based reality TV show that has a loyal fanbase. It will return with a 12th season with Rohit Shetty as the mentor. Fans are looking forward to the new season of the show and the contestants' line-up looks amazing as well. However, while there are popular celebs grabbing the limelight for their participation, there are some who have made news for rejecting the show. Let's have a dekko at them here. Siddharth Nigam of Dhoom 3 and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame was approached by the makers for KKK12, however, he had some prior commitments. And hence, the gymnast and daredevil actor couldn't take-up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, he is all game for the next season.