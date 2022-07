Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia gets Fear Ka Fanda

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia gets Fear Ka Fanda Tushar Kalia has no fear but it looks like he did not process all the instructions of Rohit Shetty. He was faster but Pratik Sehajpal outdid him as he heard the host patiently. We will see Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik spar tonight.