Pratik Sehajal for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

Stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 is expected to roll out soon and fans are extremely eager to know who all are going to be the participants of the show. Well, good news for fans, we have some info! If the latest reports are anything to go by, Bigg Boss 15's first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal has been approached to be a part of the show. It is yet unclear whether Pratik has agreed to do it or not.