Image credit: Twitter

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 inching close to its finale

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which started a few months ago is now inching close to its finale. The names of the top four contestants are out and the game has become very interesting. This season had some of the big names as contestants. Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Kanika Mann, Rajvi Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani and many more TV stars took part in the stunt-based show and now, here is the list of the top four contestants.