Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: TOP 2, prize money and more deets

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It has currently grabbed the top 2 position on the TRP chart. It beat the likes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 recently saw Shivangi Joshi's elimination. Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has celebs such as Chetna Pande, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and Tushar Kalia to name a few. Let's check out the finale date, prize money and more deets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.