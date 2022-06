Aneri Vajani

Reality TV shows have become a sure-shot way to success. Top shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, and more pull in a lot of attention from the audience. So for the stars, it is a big thing to be a part of reality shows. Many celebs have left their shows to enter reality TV shows. Just like Aneri Vajani. She quit top show Anupamaa to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She essayed the role of Mukku in the show. As received a lot of appreciation for portraying a character who suffers from depression. Now, she is bracing her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.