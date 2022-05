Former Kumkum Bhagya duo Arjit Taneja – Mrunal Thakur

The Jersey actress has been linked to him but she says he is her bestie. She says he is someone who is always there for her if she is feeling low or does not find motivation to go on. Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja worked together in Kumkum Bhagya as Bulbul and Purab.