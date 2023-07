Image credit: Instagram/ Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's getaway

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are back together! About two weeks ago, the lovely couple reunited as Aishwarya Sharma returned from her schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa. Neil Bhatt had been shooting for his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin when Aishwarya left for the shoot of Rohit Shetty's show. And now, that both of them are free, they are making most of their time together!