Image credit: Instagram

Anjum Fakih has the best time in South Africa

The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has begun. All the contestants and host Rohit Shetty are in South Africa. Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih is one of the contestants. The actress quit the daily soap to be a part of the stunt-based show and going by all the pictures, she sure seems to be having great fun in South Africa. Recently, she shared some pictures posing in a short denim skirt and yellow top.