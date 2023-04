Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam has confirmed that she is doing the show. The lady said that she has learnt bravery and courage on Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam said that she wants to do her best in the tasks, and entertain the audience with her wit and sense of humour.