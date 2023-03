Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty's show to have these celebs

One of the shows that is making a lot of noise is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The shoot of the same will start in end of May 2023. Yesterday, the names of Sanaya Irani, Asim Riaz and Prince Narula started doing the rounds on social media. It is being said that Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Urfi Javed are already confirmed. This is one show that gets a guaranteed viewership no matter what is the season. Let us see who are the prospective names doing the rounds....