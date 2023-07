Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Here's what you need to know about Dino James

Dino James is winning hearts on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The rapper is enjoying the show, and wants to be back every year. Dino James is known for his rap which has strong lyrics. In his life, he battled failure for the longest time. He is also on MTV Hustle.