Birthday bash for Archana

Archana Gautam has entertained us a lot in Bigg Boss 16. She was one of the strongest players on the show and has a huge fan following. Post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Archana did Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The lady has been doing well in her stunts on the show. Archana celebrated her birthday yesterday. She threw a grand birthday party for all her friends from the industry.