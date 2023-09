Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 challengers’ week

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting good reviews. The show is loved and the TRPs have been excellent. Rohit Shetty hosted show has always had a massive fan following. This season is also a hit one. However, we have a different factor in the show this time. Yes, there will be challengers entering the show this time. Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu are coming to the show as challengers. In the upcoming week, we will see their entry in the show.