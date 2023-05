Image credit: Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: A look at BFF jodis from the show

Rohit Shetty is coming up with a new season of Fear Factor. The contestants have already reached South Africa and are shooting for the stunts and also sharing pictures from beautiful locations in Cape Town. Everyone is bonding with each other but there are a few who have clicked already based on the pictures and videos that have surfaced online. From Shiv Thakare and Anjum Fakih to Archana Gautam and Soundous Moufakir and more, here are the BFFs from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.