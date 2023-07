Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah snapped in the city

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah are participating in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The two of them were snapped last night attending a movie and were surprised to see the media waiting for them. Shiv and Daisy posed for the paparazzi who teased them together. The two met during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and hit it off. Their spotting has left fans guessing what's cooking between them. Check out Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare's pics below: