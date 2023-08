Image credit: Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma shares swimsuit pics from Maldives

Aishwarya Sharma is a pretty popular face of the TV industry. The actress rose to fame as she played the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Then she became a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show recently premiered on Jio Cinema. Now, she has taken a trip to Maldives with her dearest hubby Neil Bhatt. Both of them are sharing some stunning pictures from their trip.