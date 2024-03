Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's latest updates

The 14th season of stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi is on its way. After the great 13 seasons, fans are now desperately looking forward to see top celebrities facing their fears and performing some deadly stunts. There's a lot of excitement around the show as fans want to know who will be the contestants and more. While the confirmed list of contestants is yet to be out, there are a lot of speculations. One thing is confirmed though that Rohit Shetty will be returning to the show as the host. Here are some interesting details of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.