Image credit: Instagram/ Nikki Tamboli

Nikki raises the temperature and how!

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most popular celebs in the TV industry right now. The actress is raising temperatures on Instagram and how. Nikki has been sharing loads of photoshoot pictures on the gram. And they are all Uber HOT! And her latest pictures are soooo damn hot that she might have outdone herself. She shared a new photoshoot in the white ensemble which is too hot to handle.