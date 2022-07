Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to be the longest season

Rohit Shetty's new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be the longest season in the history of the stunt-based reality TV show. As per the report in Tellychakkar, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are planning to extend the season given the buzz on social media. Let's have a look at the past winners of KKK.