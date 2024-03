Tejasswi Prakash

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is one of the most awaited reality shows right now. People are eagerly waiting to know who will be the contestants of this season. Before we get to know the names, here’s a look at contestants who have been Rohit Shetty’s favourite students. Tejasswi Prakash from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was one of the strongest and Rohit Shetty loved her never give up attitude. He also cracked many jokes on her and made her do some fun stunts apart from the main ones.