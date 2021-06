Call the Fire Brigade

Khushi Kapoor seems to have no chill. The star kid is breaking the Internet once again. This time she has posed in a tomato red swimsuit with latex pants for a shoot. The body-hugging outfit does full justice to her curves and she has given the sexiest expressions ever. Meagan Concessio who has styled her look has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tara Sutaria in the recent past. Given how Khushi is breaking the Internet, we might expect an announcement soon. In the mean time, just check out the pics…