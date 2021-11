Desi girl

Khushi Kapoor always knows how to create a stir with her photoshoots. All of us will remember how smoking hot she looked in those red leather pants and a bustier. Well, it is Diwali and it is time to rock the best of desi wear. Khushi Kapoor looked ravishing in a yellow lehenga from Arpita Mehta’s label. It had a sexy choli. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri for Diwali. Everyone is waiting for the time when Khushi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut will be officially announced. As we know, she is supposed to be in a movie with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The grandson of the Bachchan family was seen at Zoya Akhtar’s office a couple of months back. Take a look at Khushi Kapoor’s pictures….