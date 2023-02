Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in red at Delhi Airport

Everyone is talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani right now. The newly married duo have yet again reinstated that love stories are magical and beautiful. Sid and Kiara's shippers manifested the day of their wedding ever since they both starred in Shershaah. Fans were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as married couple. And now, their Delhi Airport pics have come, they greeted the media and distributed the sweets. Also, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.