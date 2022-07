Happy Birthday Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani turns a year older today. The actress is having a dream run in the industry after Kabir Singh. With movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugg Jug Jeeyo raking in the moolah, Kiara Advani is in the A-bracket of heroines. Other than her spirited performances, Kiara Advani is also a fashionista. She loves colour as it is evident from her outings. From bold neons to reds and pinks, you will find every hue. Kiara Advani's off duty style is fuss-free and neat. But she slays in the shoots. A case in point being this white dress she wore for Koffee With Karan 7.