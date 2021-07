True-blue fashionista

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani turns a year older today. The stunner made us sit up with her performance as the demure Preeti in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Post that, she has delivered power packed performances in Guilty and Lust Stories. The actress’ line-up of movies is also very impressive. Besides that, she is also a true-blue fashionista. Her expensive wardrobe choices have made us take notice every now and then. Here is a look at times when she rocked stuff expensive labels.