Kiara Advani fails to impress the fashion police with her bold black saree

Kiara Advani who has been promoting her upcoming release Jug Jug Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor was spotted in the city wearing a transparent black saree for the promotions. The actress looked gorgeous, but the quality of the saree wasn't good, and people slammed her wearing a cheap and shitty saree. One user wrote. The quality of the saree is so cheap. Another commented, Whatta shitty saree.