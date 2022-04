Image credit: Instagram

Actresses and their beauty spots!

Every woman is beautiful but the one with a sweet mole on her face is considered a little extra! To be a part of the Indian film industry is a criterion for an actress to be talented and good-looking. What better than a beauty spot to be a judge of it? So much that there are songs written on the 'gore mukhde' and 'uspe kaala til'. There are many Indian actresses who are known for having moles on their faces that are considered to be their beauty trademark. Here is a list of such actresses.