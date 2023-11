Image credit: Google

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha look cute together

Actress Parineeti Chopra got married to AAP member Raghav Chadha and the two celebrated their first Diwali post marriage. According to media reports, Parineeti gifted Raghav a Gucci jacket which reportedly is more than Rs. 2.5 lakhs. Raghav gifted his wife a pair of gold earrings worth Rs. 1 lakh and a gold necklace worth Rs. 6 lakh.