Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, the most distinct vs copy paste looks of celeb couples Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: With a host of celeb weddings from 2022, it is not surprising to see some wedding outfits have ended up looking too similar