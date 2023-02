Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Mira Rajput Kapoor at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

While we are still gushing over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures, the baraatis have now started posting images from the grand do on social media. From Bollywood, only a few celebs were invited as it was an intimate wedding. Karan Johar, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were the guests from Bollywood. Juhi Chawla attended it too. Now, all of them have shared pictures of the looks on social media. All of them put their best fashion foot forward. Scroll on.