Malaika Arora targeted for wearing a saree at Sonam Kapoor's birthday in 2019

Malaika Arora who is one of the soft targets for trollers on the Internet was slammed for wearing a saree and faced a lot of criticism for the same. She was questioned for being dressed as a bride for attending Sonam Kapoor's birthday party and asked if she is prepping to get married to her half age boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.