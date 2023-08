Kiara Advani

Do you look at the B-town divas and often wonder how they have this glowing skin despite the heavy use of makeup on their faces constantly? Let’s take a look at the actresses who have flawless skin and their beauty regime. To begin with, Kiara Advani often leaves her fans mesmerised with her natural beauty and radiant skin. The actress makes sure to follow the CTM routine twice a day that keeps her skin healthy and glowing. She never steps out without moisturiser and SPF on her face.