Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani papped in the city

Kiara Advani has come a long way in the film industry. From Fugly to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Kiara's acting graph has only witnessed an upward trend. She is now among the A-league actresses of Bollywood. The diva was today papped in the city. Her pictures are all over the internet already.