Kiara Advani had Sidharth Malhotra’s dog Oscar’s face on her Kalira and this only proves how much she respects his choices and people; fans cannot get over it

Nowadays every bride and groom tries to add the personal touch in the wedding outfits. Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenge and bruidal avatar was all love but thing that caught everyone’s attention was her Kalira and her special dedication to hubby Sidharth Malhotra's pet Oscar who died last year. Sid was extremely close to his Oscar and his loss has left the void till date and so on the special day Kiara had the mention of Oscar as she misses him immensely too and this special gesture by Kiara left Sid teary eyed.