Image credit: Instagram

Kiara Advani's special gesture for Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot yesterday in Suryagrah Palace, Jaisalmer. Their wedding picture appeared to reveal that their wedding was a dream affair. The bride and the groom chose Manish Malhotra couture for their special occasion. From lehenga to jewellery, everything was simply perfect. But what caught everyone's attention is Kiara's Kalire. They were special in every form. She customised them to pay special tribute to Sidharth Malhotra's dog Oscar. It also had their initials on it. Here's looking at other divas who made a statement with their wedding choodas and kaliras.