Kim and Leander dressed to kill

The premiere of Tadap is turning out to be quite an affair. This was the first event of the Shetty family attended publicly by KL Rahul. Another couple chose the occasion to make their first appearance as a jodi. It was Kim Sharma and Leander Paes. The former tennis ace wore a blue dinner jacket over denims while Kim Sharma rocked the lady cop look in leather pants, white shirt and a harness. Do not miss her designer accessories. The two have been together since the start of 2021. They made it official on Instagram in August 2021.