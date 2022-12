Kim Taehyung Birthday Special: Desi Bangtan and Jyotish Shastra fans here is something for you

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung turns 27 today. Hailed as the visual of K-Pop, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has given us songs like Stigma, Inner Child, Singularity and others as a solo artiste. He is one of the BTS members who has a great fan following in the Indian subcontinent. As we know, astrology is one topic that intrigues many desis. So, if you love the Bangtan Boys and BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, we got celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji to do a brief astro reading for him. It is done as per Indian astrology. This is what he had to say about his acting career, health and personal life.