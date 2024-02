Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra once slammed a journalist who questioned her about being a fake feminist. The journalist asked Priyanka if when a man slaps a woman, it's considered a crime, but if a woman slaps a man, then that's feminism. PC corrected the journalist, stating that feminism is not about equal physical strength but equal opportunities. The actress also bashed another journalist who mentioned how she and Deepika have now become friends. To which the Barfi actress stated that it's the media that decides when she is best friends with her fellow colleagues and when she is not on talking terms with them, hinting towards the speculative articles that the media carries, which are far from true.