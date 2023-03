Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

On March 17, Kishor Bajaj passed away. He was the man who introduced irst Michelin Restaurant to India. He was the founder of the Badasaab Group. Today, a prayer meet was held and many Bollywood celebrities showed up to pay their last respects. The who's who of the industry was present. Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao attended the prayer meet. Kiran Rao was dressed in white kurta and black pants while the Dangal star was dressed in blue kurta.