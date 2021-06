Image credit: Instagram/Kishwer Merchant

Parents to be

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are all set to become parents. Her due date is in August and the actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy period. Kishwer had her baby shower ceremony today in the presence of her close family members and friends. Suyyash Rai’s sister, Shruti Rai and Kishwer’s friends shared pictures on social media. Kishwer also reshared these pictures. The baby shower ceremony of Kishwer Merchant looked dreamy.