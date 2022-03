Image credit: Instagram/ Kishwer Merchant/ Suyyash Rai/ Nirvair Rai

Nirvair Rai - the apple of Kishwer and Suyyash's eyes

This little toddler here has been grabbing headlines a lot lately. His name is Nirvair Rai and he is the son of Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant. Nirvair was born on 27th August 2021. He has been keeping his Maa and Baba busy with his cute antics, adorable charm and good looks! Today, we will be having a dekko at some of his most adorable pictures, shared by Suyyash and Kishwer on their Instagram handle. This one's the latest one. Nirvair has a cute high chair. Here's him twinning in blue with his kursi.