Pooja Hegde

The year 2022 has been a disastrous one for Pooja Hegde. The actress had four flops. Radhe Shyam was an embarrassment for both Prabhas and her. Even Acharya was a loss making endeavour. Distributors demand refund from Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Rohit Shetty's Cirkus also tanked at the box office. Even Beast was not declared a clean hit by critics and trade experts. She is back with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja Hegde is not the only actress to survive huge flops, here is a look at the others...