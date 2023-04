Image credit: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a red monochrome outfit

Shehnaaz Gill is a stunner and anyone who says otherwise is just not a fan. The actress has come a long way from starring in Punjabi movies and music videos to becoming a household name with Bigg Boss 13. The actress has since then working hard and spreading positivity around. She is soon going to star in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz is very close to Salman since Bigg Boss 13 days. The actress has been focussing on work after she shot to fame. And it includes her transformation and also her amazing Instagram feed which consists of various photoshoots. Her latest photoshoot is going viral and for all the right reasons.