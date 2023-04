Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office: The movie has a good hold on Monday

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing well at the box office. The Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde movie saw a drop of 40 per cent in its first Monday. But it is normal given it is a working day. As per Pinkvilla, the figures for the first Monday should be Rs 9.5 crores. If it does well in night and late night shows, the figures could be in excess of Rs ten crores. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan started picking up from the afternoon of Eid. It is doing very well in Bihar and other Eastern states.