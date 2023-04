Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan takes a good start at the box office

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in the theatres on April 21. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer managed to get a decent opening at the box office. As per the reports, the first-day box office collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and more is approximately Rs 15.81 crore. The numbers are expected to grow over the weekend. With this, the Salman Khan starrer has managed to get the second-highest opening collection of the year 2023 so far.