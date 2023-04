Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde kickstart Kisi Ka Bhai Kisik Ki Jaan promotions

Just yesterday, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released the trailer. In no time, Salman Khan's fans made the trailer go viral. With his seeti-maar dialogues and action sequences, Salman Khan promised to bring a full-on masala entertainer at the box office. Now, the stars have kickstarted the promotions. Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and were papped in the city as they geared up to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.