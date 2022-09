Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill at Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai

Today, the title announcement of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was done. Shehnaaz Gill who is one of the actors in the movie paid a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal. She was accompanied by her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant held on his hand tightly as they walked in. It looks like manager had also accompanied her. She was dressed in a mango yellow salwar kameez with silver jewellery. Shehnaaz Gill made her first public appearance after the first death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla. The tinge of sadness in her eyes was unmistakable.