Shehnaaz Gill promotes Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill is ruling hearts and how! She has already impressed everyone with her transformation and these days, the Bigg Boss 13 beauty has been impressing everyone with her style file. Be it while attending awards or promoting her upcoming movie starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The actress right from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch has been setting the hearts of her fans on fire with her exceptional styling. And she has yet again stunned in a black outfit.